شوط أول سلبي بين بوتافوجو وبالميراس في كأس العالم للأندية

22' THIS IS BRAZIL!

A fiery match between the local rivals = A LOT of fouls. 🔥



Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #SEPBOT pic.twitter.com/yU84QrJqVJ