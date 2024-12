رسم خريطة جديدة في سوريا، واتفاق تركي روسي على التخلص من الأسد

🚨update🚨

🇷🇺Med Sea Flotilla🇷🇺

📷 from 3 December 2024 confirms the Med Sea flotilla has departed Tartus, likely on 2 December



The departed vessels include: 3x frigates (2x Gorshkov class | 1x Grigorovich class), 1x Improved Kilo and 2x auxiliaries https://t.co/VNSTRH4ITq pic.twitter.com/S3dT1RzVw8