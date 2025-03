القصة الكاملة لمُشعل فتنة سوريا.. مقداد فتيحة أحد فلول بشار يحلم بفصل وقيادة الساحل.. أشعل النار في معارضي الأسد.. وتقارير تحذر: يقتل العلويين لصالح إسرائيل

#Syria 🇸🇾: Muqdad Fatiha, Leader of "Coastal Shield Brigade" (CSB), threatened "Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham" (#HTS).



CSB also ambushed and killed HTS members in Baniyas, #Latakia.



Members of CSB are seemingly armed with #China-made 🇨🇳 Sawn-off Type 56-2 rifle and common AKM rifles. pic.twitter.com/XUhz5psHsp