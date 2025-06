شاهد، ظهور لافت لـ جماهير الوداد في مباراة يوفنتوس بكأس العالم للأندية

Red. Smoke. Roar. 🔴🔥💨@WACofficiel fans light it up. This is what passion looks like!



Watch the @fifacwc | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUu4lJ | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #JUVWAC pic.twitter.com/An6xBAbyYl