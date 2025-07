كارثة في أمريكا.. فيضانات تكساس تقتل 25 شخصًا.. عشرات المفقودين منهم أطفال.. 15 مقاطعة منكوبة وحكايات من قلب المأساة.. والأجهزة تفشل في رصد الدمار

The Llano River in Llano, TX might be nearing its crest as the flow has leveled off at a whopping 125,000 cubic feet per second. It was flowing near 500 cubic feet per second only hours ago. Major catastrophic flooding in the Hill Country today. 7/4/25 #TXwx @TxStormChasers… pic.twitter.com/qIHHsgRzCL