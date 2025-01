البركان الأكثر نشاطا في إندونيسيا يثور من جديد (فيديو)

🇮🇩🌋Indonesia's most active volcano erupts again



Merapi Volcano, at a height of 2,910 meters, is considered one of the most active in the country.



Its eruption in 2010 killed 300 people. Its deadliest eruption was in 1930, taking 1,300 victims.



