روسيا تهدد بالرد على هجمات أوكرانيا ضد منشآت الطاقة

⚡🇷🇺🇺🇦: A massive fire has broken out tonight at the Sudzha gas pumping station (51°10’42”N 35°08’21”E). The fire is sustained by the gas still inside the pipeline, but the cause remains unknown.



the station is still under Ukrainian control.#Ukraine #Russia #RussiaUkraineWar pic.twitter.com/gvdkBc5X3f