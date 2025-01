قطعة من جهنم، مسيَّرة توثق لقطات مروعة لدمار الحرائق في لوس أنجلوس (فيديو)

🚨HORRIFIC DRONE FOOTAGE REVEALS LA WILDFIRE DEVASTATION



Unbelievable aerial footage shows the charred Pacific Palisades and Altadena landscapes as LA wildfires rage unchecked.



With 0% containment, the fires have claimed 5 lives and forced 30,000 residents to flee their homes.… https://t.co/g6lGQ3pZgk pic.twitter.com/F5IG0c91Yq