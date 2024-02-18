AMERICAN FICTION يحصد جائزة أفضل سيناريو مقتبس في البافتا
فاز فيلم AMERICAN FICTION، بجائزة أفضل سيناريو مقتبس في حفل البافتا، المقام حاليا، في العاصمة البريطانية لندن.
حفل البافتا الـ 77
واختتمت منذ قليل، فاعليات السجادة الحمراء لحفل توزيع جوائز البافتا البريطانية، وحرص مرشح الأوسكار الممثل كيليان مورفي، أن يكون أول الحضور، على السجادة.
كما حضرت مبكرا، كل من الممثلة ديزي إدجار جونز، وإنديا أمارتيفيو، وعدد آخر من النجوم.
نجوم هوليوود في حفل شاي جوائز البافتا
كما أقامت مؤخرا، إدارة جوائز الأكاديمية البريطانية البافتا، حفل شاي، حضره عدد كبير من نجوم هوليوود، وذلك قبل ما يقرب من شهر لإقامة الحفل الرسمي لتوزيع جوائز البافتا.
وشهد الحفل حضور كبار نجوم بريطانيا وهوليوود، مثل إيملي بلانت، وكيليان مورفي، والمخرجة جريتا جوين، وتوم هيدليستون، وغيرهم.
قائمة مرشحي جوائز البافتا
وأعلن رسميًّا قائمة الأفلام الطويلة المرشحة لحصد جوائز الأكاديمية البريطانية (البافتا)، في الحفل المقرر إقامته بالمملكة المتحدة يوم 18 فبراير بقاعة المهرجانات الملكية في لندن.
وجاءت القائمة كالتالي:
أفضل فيلم
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
All of Us Strangers
The Holdovers
أفضل ممثل رئيسي
برادلي كوبر Maestro
ليوناردو دي كابريو Killers of the Flower Moon
كولمان دومينجو Rustin
باول جياماتي The Holdovers
باري كيوجان Saltburn
جورج ماكاي Femme
كيليان ميرفي Oppenheimer
أندرو سكوت All of Us Strangers
جيفري رايت American Fiction
تيو يو Past Lives
أفضل ممثلة بدور رئيسي
آنيت بينينج NYAD
كاري موليجان Maestro
إيما ستون Poor Things
فانتازيا بارينو The Color Purple
جريتا لي Past Lives
ليلي غلادستون Killers Of The Flower Moon
مارغو روبي Barbie
ميا ماكينا بروس How to Have Sex
ساندرا هولر Anatomy of a Fall
فيفيان أوبارا Rye Lane
أفضل فيلم بريطاني
The Old Oak
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
The Deepest Breath
How to Have Sex
Napoleon
The Great Escaper
One Life
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Tetris
All of Us Strangers
Wonka
The Zone of Interest
أفضل ممثلة مساعدة
إيميلي بلانت Oppenheimer
دانييل بروكس The Color Purple
أمريكا فيريرا Barbie
جودي فوستر NYAD
كلير فوي All of Us Strangers
ساندرا هولر The Zone of Interest
جوليان مور May December
كارا جيد مايرز Killers Of The Flower Moon
روزامند بايك Saltburn
دافين جوي راندولف The Holdovers
أفضل ممثل مساعد
جايمي بيل All of Us Strangers
روبيرت دي نيرو Killers Of The Flower Moon
روبيرت داوني جونيور Oppenheimer
جيكوب إيلوردي Saltburn
رايان جوسلينج Barbie
أنثوني هوبكنز One Life
باول ميسكال All of Us Strangers
مارك رافالو Poor Things
دومينيك سيسا The Holdovers
بين ويشا Passages
أفضل ظهور أول لكاتب، مخرج أو منتج بريطاني
Blue Bag Life
Bobi Wine: The People's President
Earth Mama
The End We Start From
How To Have Sex
If the Streets Were on Fire
Is There Anybody Out There
Polite Society
Rye Lane
Scrapper
أفضل فيلم غير ناطق بالانجليزية
20 Days in Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
The Boy and the Heron
The Eight Mountains
Fallen Leaves
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Taste of Things
The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone of Interest
أفضل فيلم وثائقي
20 Days in Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
The Deepest Breath
High & Low
Little Richard: I Am Everything
Mad About the Boy: The Noël Coward Story
The Pigeon Tunnel
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie Wham
أفضل فيلم أنيميشن
The Boy and the Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Nimona
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turrles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish
أفضل سيناريو أصلي
Air
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
How to Have Sex
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Rye Lane
Saltburn
أفضل سيناريو مقتبس
All of Us Strangers
American Fiction
Are You There God? It's Me
Margaret
Dumb Money
The Killer
Killers of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Wonka
The Zone of Interest
أفضل تصوير سينمائي
Barbie
The Creator
Ferrari
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
The Zone of Interest
أفضل تصميم أزياء
Asteroid City
Barbie
Ferrari
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
Wonka
أفضل موسيقى تصويرية أصلية
American Fiction
Barbie
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Wonka
أفضل مؤثرات بصرية
Barbie
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Mission: Impossible
Dead Reckoning
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Wonka
