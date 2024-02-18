الأحد 18 فبراير 2024
20Days in Mariupol يفوز بجائزة أفضل فيلم وثائقي في البافتا

20Days in Mariupol،
20Days in Mariupol، فيتو

فاز فيلم 20Days in Mariupol، بجائزة أفضل فيلم وثائقي في حفل البافتا، المقام حاليا، في العاصمة البريطانية لندن.

حفل البافتا الـ 77

واختتمت منذ قليل، فاعليات السجادة الحمراء لحفل توزيع جوائز البافتا البريطانية، وحرص مرشح الأوسكار الممثل كيليان مورفي، أن يكون أول الحضور، على السجادة.

 كما حضرت مبكرا، كل من الممثلة ديزي إدجار جونز، وإنديا أمارتيفيو، وعدد آخر من النجوم.

نجوم هوليوود في حفل شاي جوائز البافتا

كما أقامت مؤخرا، إدارة جوائز الأكاديمية البريطانية البافتا، حفل شاي، حضره عدد كبير من نجوم هوليوود، وذلك قبل ما يقرب من شهر لإقامة الحفل الرسمي لتوزيع جوائز البافتا.

وشهد الحفل حضور كبار نجوم بريطانيا وهوليوود، مثل إيملي بلانت، وكيليان مورفي، والمخرجة جريتا جوين، وتوم هيدليستون، وغيرهم.

 

 

قائمة مرشحي جوائز البافتا

وأعلن رسميًّا قائمة الأفلام الطويلة المرشحة لحصد جوائز الأكاديمية البريطانية (البافتا)، في الحفل المقرر إقامته بالمملكة المتحدة يوم 18 فبراير بقاعة المهرجانات الملكية في لندن.

وجاءت القائمة كالتالي:

أفضل فيلم

 Anatomy of a Fall 

 Barbie

 Killers of the Flower Moon 

 Maestro 

 Oppenheimer 

 Past Lives 

 Poor Things 

 The Zone of Interest 

 All of Us Strangers 

 The Holdovers

 

أفضل ممثل رئيسي

 برادلي كوبر  Maestro 

 ليوناردو دي كابريو Killers of the Flower Moon 

كولمان دومينجو  Rustin 

باول جياماتي  The Holdovers 

باري كيوجان Saltburn 

جورج ماكاي  Femme 

كيليان ميرفي  Oppenheimer

 أندرو سكوت  All of Us Strangers 

جيفري رايت American Fiction 

 تيو يو Past Lives 

 

أفضل ممثلة بدور رئيسي

 آنيت بينينج NYAD 

 كاري موليجان Maestro 

 إيما ستون  Poor Things 

 فانتازيا بارينو The Color Purple 

جريتا لي Past Lives

ليلي غلادستون  Killers Of The Flower Moon 

 مارغو روبي  Barbie 

 ميا ماكينا بروس How to Have Sex 

 ساندرا هولر  Anatomy of a Fall 

 فيفيان أوبارا  Rye Lane 

 

أفضل فيلم بريطاني 

 The Old Oak

 Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

 The Deepest Breath 

 How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Great Escaper

One Life

 Poor Things 

 Rye Lane 

Saltburn 

Scrapper 

Tetris 

 All of Us Strangers

Wonka 

 The Zone of Interest

 

أفضل ممثلة مساعدة 

إيميلي بلانت Oppenheimer  

دانييل بروكس The Color Purple 

 أمريكا فيريرا  Barbie 

جودي فوستر  NYAD 

 كلير فوي  All of Us Strangers 

ساندرا هولر  The Zone of Interest 

جوليان مور  May December 

كارا جيد مايرز  Killers Of The Flower Moon 

روزامند بايك  Saltburn

 دافين جوي راندولف  The Holdovers 

 

أفضل ممثل مساعد

 جايمي بيل  All of Us Strangers 

روبيرت دي نيرو  Killers Of The Flower Moon 

 روبيرت داوني جونيور Oppenheimer 

جيكوب إيلوردي Saltburn

 رايان جوسلينج Barbie 

 أنثوني هوبكنز One Life 

باول ميسكال  All of Us Strangers 

 مارك رافالو  Poor Things 

دومينيك سيسا  The Holdovers 

بين ويشا  Passages 

 

أفضل ظهور أول لكاتب، مخرج أو منتج بريطاني

 Blue Bag Life 

 Bobi Wine: The People's President 

 Earth Mama 

The End We Start From 

 How To Have Sex 

 If the Streets Were on Fire

Is There Anybody Out There

 Polite Society 

Rye Lane

Scrapper

 

أفضل فيلم غير ناطق بالانجليزية 

 20 Days in Mariupol

  Anatomy of a Fall

 The Boy and the Heron 

 The Eight Mountains 

Fallen Leaves

 Past Lives

 Society of the Snow 

The Taste of Things

 The Teachers’ Lounge 

The Zone of Interest

 

أفضل فيلم وثائقي

20 Days in Mariupol 

 American Symphony

 Beyond Utopia 

 The Deepest Breath 

 High & Low 

 Little Richard: I Am Everything 

 Mad About the Boy: The Noël Coward Story 

 The Pigeon Tunnel 

 Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie Wham

 

أفضل فيلم أنيميشن

The Boy and the Heron

 Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget 

 Elemental 

 Nimona 

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 

 The Super Mario Bros. Movie

 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turrles: Mutant Mayhem 

 Wish

 

أفضل سيناريو أصلي 

 Air 

 Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie 

 The Holdovers 

 How to Have Sex 

 Maestro

 May December 

Past Lives

Rye Lane 

Saltburn

 

أفضل سيناريو مقتبس 

 All of Us Strangers 

 American Fiction 

 Are You There God? It's Me

 Margaret

Dumb Money 

The Killer

 Killers of The Flower Moon

 Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Wonka

 The Zone of Interest

 

أفضل تصوير سينمائي

 Barbie 

The Creator

Ferrari 

 Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro 

 Napoleon

 Oppenheimer

Poor Things 

Saltburn 

 The Zone of Interest

 

أفضل تصميم أزياء

Asteroid City

 Barbie 

 Ferrari

 Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro 

Napoleon

 Oppenheimer 

Poor Things

Saltburn 

 Wonka

 

أفضل موسيقى تصويرية أصلية

 American Fiction 

Barbie 

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon 

 Oppenheimer 

 Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 

Wonka

 

أفضل مؤثرات بصرية

 Barbie 

The Creator 

 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 

 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny 

 Mission: Impossible 

Dead Reckoning 

 Napoleon 

 Oppenheimer 

 Poor Things 

 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

 Wonka

ونقدم لكم من خلال موقع (فيتو)، تغطية ورصدًا مستمرًّا على مدار الـ 24 ساعة لـ أسعار الذهب، أسعار اللحوم ، أسعار الدولار ، أسعار اليورو ، أسعار العملات ، أخبار الرياضة ، أخبار مصر، أخبار اقتصاد ، أخبار المحافظات ، أخبار السياسة، أخبار الحوادث ، ويقوم فريقنا بمتابعة حصرية لجميع الدوريات العالمية مثل الدوري الإنجليزي ، الدوري الإيطالي ، الدوري المصري، دوري أبطال أوروبا ، دوري أبطال أفريقيا ، دوري أبطال آسيا ، والأحداث الهامة و السياسة الخارجية والداخلية بالإضافة للنقل الحصري لـ أخبار الفن والعديد من الأنشطة الثقافية والأدبية.

 

الجريدة الرسمية