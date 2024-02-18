ديفيد تينانت يدعو الجمهور لمشاهدة حفل البافتا بطريقة كوميدية (فيديو)

البافتا، نشرت الصفحة الرسمية لجوائز البافتا البريطانية مقطع فيديو كوميديا للممثل ديفيد تينانت، يدعو فيه الجمهور لمشاهدة الحفل، الذي سيقام الليلة.

— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 18, 2024

يجري حاليًّا العمل على الاستعدادات النهائية لحفل توزيع جوائز البافتا في نسخته الـ 77، المقرر إقامته الليلة، بحضور نجوم هوليوود والعالم.

وانتهت إدارة البافتا، من توزيع مقاعد الممثلين، الذين سيحضرون الحفل، ومن أبرزهم إيما ستون، وكيليان مورفي، ومارجو روبي، وكيت بلانشيت.

نجوم هوليوود في حفل شاي جوائز البافتا

أقامت مؤخرا، إدارة جوائز الأكاديمية البريطانية البافتا، حفل شاي، حضره عدد كبير من نجوم هوليوود، وذلك قبل ما يقرب من شهر لإقامة الحفل الرسمي لتوزيع جوائز البافتا.

وشهد الحفل حضور كبار نجوم بريطانيا وهوليوود، مثل إيملي بلانت، وكيليان مورفي، والمخرجة جريتا جوين، وتوم هيدليستون، وغيرهم.

قائمة مرشحي جوائز البافتا

أعلنت رسميًّا قائمة الأفلام الطويلة المرشحة لحصد جوائز الأكاديمية البريطانية البافتا، في الحفل المقرر إقامته بالمملكة المتحدة يوم 18 فبراير بقاعة المهرجانات الملكية في لندن.

وجاءت القائمة كالتالي:ـ

أفضل فيلم

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

All of Us Strangers

The Holdovers

أفضل ممثل رئيسي

برادلي كوبر Maestro

ليوناردو دي كابريو Killers of the Flower Moon

كولمان دومينجو Rustin

باول جياماتي The Holdovers

باري كيوجان Saltburn

جورج ماكاي Femme

كيليان ميرفي Oppenheimer

أندرو سكوت All of Us Strangers

جيفري رايت American Fiction

تيو يو Past Lives

أفضل ممثلة بدور رئيسي

آنيت بينينج NYAD

كاري موليجان Maestro

إيما ستون Poor Things

فانتازيا بارينو The Color Purple

جريتا لي Past Lives

ليلي غلادستون Killers Of The Flower Moon

مارغو روبي Barbie

ميا ماكينا بروس How to Have Sex

ساندرا هولر Anatomy of a Fall

فيفيان أوبارا Rye Lane

أفضل فيلم بريطاني

The Old Oak

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

The Deepest Breath

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Great Escaper

One Life

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Tetris

All of Us Strangers

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

أفضل ممثلة مساعدة

إيميلي بلانت Oppenheimer

دانييل بروكس The Color Purple

أمريكا فيريرا Barbie

جودي فوستر NYAD

كلير فوي All of Us Strangers

ساندرا هولر The Zone of Interest

جوليان مور May December

كارا جيد مايرز Killers Of The Flower Moon

روزامند بايك Saltburn

دافين جوي راندولف The Holdovers

أفضل ممثل مساعد

جايمي بيل All of Us Strangers

روبيرت دي نيرو Killers Of The Flower Moon

روبيرت داوني جونيور Oppenheimer

جيكوب إيلوردي Saltburn

رايان جوسلينج Barbie

أنثوني هوبكنز One Life

باول ميسكال All of Us Strangers

مارك رافالو Poor Things

دومينيك سيسا The Holdovers

بين ويشا Passages

أفضل ظهور أول لكاتب، مخرج أو منتج بريطاني

Blue Bag Life

Bobi Wine: The People's President

Earth Mama

The End We Start From

How To Have Sex

If the Streets Were on Fire

Is There Anybody Out There

Polite Society

Rye Lane

Scrapper

أفضل فيلم غير ناطق بالانجليزية

20 Days in Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

The Boy and the Heron

The Eight Mountains

Fallen Leaves

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest

أفضل فيلم وثائقي

20 Days in Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

The Deepest Breath

High & Low

Little Richard: I Am Everything

Mad About the Boy: The Noël Coward Story

The Pigeon Tunnel

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie Wham

أفضل فيلم أنيميشن

The Boy and the Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turrles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

أفضل سيناريو أصلي

Air

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

How to Have Sex

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Rye Lane

Saltburn

أفضل سيناريو مقتبس

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

Are You There God? It's Me

Margaret

Dumb Money

The Killer

Killers of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

أفضل تصوير سينمائي

Barbie

The Creator

Ferrari

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

The Zone of Interest

أفضل تصميم أزياء

Asteroid City

Barbie

Ferrari

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Wonka

أفضل موسيقى تصويرية أصلية

American Fiction

Barbie

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Wonka

أفضل مؤثرات بصرية

Barbie

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Mission: Impossible

Dead Reckoning

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Wonka