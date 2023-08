الجبال تحركت من أماكنها، لحظة انهيارات كارثية ومصرع العشرات بالهند (فيديو)

#TrafficUpdate #BBN #Solan #Shimla



1. NH 05 is still blocked near Parwanoo.

2. Patta to Kuthar to Subathu is blocked.

3. Patta to Kunihar/Arki is blocked.

4. Ramshehar to Shimla is blocked.



Stay safe and avoid non-essential travel.