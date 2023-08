في اتصال هاتفي مع رئيس مالي، بوتين يعلق على الأوضاع في النيجر

🇷🇺🇲🇱📞 Russian President Vladimir #Putin & Interim President of Mali @GoitaAssimi spoke over the phone, discussed several aspects of developing friendly bilateral relations, focused on the current situation in the Sahara-Sahel region.



